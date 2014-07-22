TORONTO, July 22 Canada's main stock index pushed into fresh territory for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, helped by energy companies, railways and some banks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 65.14 points, or 0.43 percent, at 15,315.13. It got as high as 15,343.51 during the day. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)