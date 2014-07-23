TORONTO, July 23 Canada's main stock index closed at another all-time high on Wednesday, its fifth record-breaking performance in six sessions, as a pair of takeover offers supercharged the move higher. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 79.25 points, or 0.52 percent, at 15,394.38. It hit an intraday high of 15,394.74. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)