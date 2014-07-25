TORONTO, July 25 Canada's main stock index gained again on Friday to end at a record closing high, helped by gold miners and banks, giving it a 1.2 percent boost in a week that saw multiple all-time highs reached. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 60.59 points, or 0.39 percent, at 15,455.04. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)