BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, July 25 Canada's main stock index gained again on Friday to end at a record closing high, helped by gold miners and banks, giving it a 1.2 percent boost in a week that saw multiple all-time highs reached. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 60.59 points, or 0.39 percent, at 15,455.04. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.