TORONTO, Aug 19 Canada's main stock index rose to its highest in 2-1/2 weeks on Tuesday as positive U.S. economic data helped push up shares in every major sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 138.70 points, or 0.90 percent, at 15,477.17. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)