BRIEF-Spar Group Q4 revenue $44.5 million
* Spar Group announces financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
TORONTO, Aug 22 Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday amid concerns about a further escalation of tensions in Ukraine, and as shares of financial and energy companies fell. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 20.54 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,535.55. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr, editing by G Crosse)
* Spar Group announces financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Mnuchin tells Financial Times dollar strength good over long period