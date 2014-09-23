TORONTO, Sept 23 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, with gold miners among the biggest gainers and financials and energy stocks providing some drag. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.33 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,125.67. It had lost a combined 336 points over the previous two sessions. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)