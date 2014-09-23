BRIEF-Portland General Electric says Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* Portland General Electric announces first quarter 2017 results
TORONTO, Sept 23 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, with gold miners among the biggest gainers and financials and energy stocks providing some drag. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.33 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,125.67. It had lost a combined 336 points over the previous two sessions. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)
SOFIA, April 28 Bulgaria's First Investment Bank said on Friday it had hired Citigroup to advise the country's third largest lender on its strategic options, including the possibility of attracting new core investors.