TORONTO, Sept 29 Canada's main stock index dropped on Monday, extending a decline in the previous week, as worries about democracy protests in Hong Kong were a drag on shares of financial and mining companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 49.85 points, or 0.33 percent, at 14,976.92. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak. Editing by Andre Grenon)