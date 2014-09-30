BRIEF-Xplore Technologies announces new credit facility
* Entered into a new $15 million three-year secured line of credit with bank of america
TORONTO, Sept 30 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on commodity prices and shares of natural resource companies, offsetting a gain in the financial sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 16.41 points, or 0.11 7percent, at 14,960.51.
TORONTO, April 19 Shanghai-listed Shandong Tyan Home said on Wednesday its negotiations with Barrick Gold Corp to buy the Canadian operator's 50-percent stake in Kalgoorlie mine have ended without a deal, citing new capital and acquisition rules in China.