METALS-Copper registers third weekly fall as industrial metals slip
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Recasts, adds quotes, updates with closing prices)
TORONTO, Oct 1 Canada's main stock index dropped on Wednesday as worries about a slowdown in U.S. factory activity and news of the first confirmed case of Ebola in the United States fueled a broad equity markets selloff. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 155.07 points, or 1.04 percent, at 14,805.44. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Recasts, adds quotes, updates with closing prices)
April 21 Rockwell Collins Inc's second-quarter revenue beat analysts' estimates and the aircraft components maker raised its full-year revenue forecast to reflect the impact of its recently closed acquisition of aircraft interiors maker B/E Aerospace.