TORONTO, Oct 1 Canada's main stock index dropped on Wednesday as worries about a slowdown in U.S. factory activity and news of the first confirmed case of Ebola in the United States fueled a broad equity markets selloff. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 155.07 points, or 1.04 percent, at 14,805.44. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)