PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, Oct 14 Canada's main stock index closed at its lowest level in eight months on Tuesday, with heavyweight energy stocks leading a broad-based swoon as crude prices were hit by supply and demand headaches. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 190.68 points, or 1.34 percent, at 14,036.68. It has shed more than 11 percent since hitting a record high last month. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.