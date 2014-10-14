TORONTO, Oct 14 Canada's main stock index closed at its lowest level in eight months on Tuesday, with heavyweight energy stocks leading a broad-based swoon as crude prices were hit by supply and demand headaches. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 190.68 points, or 1.34 percent, at 14,036.68. It has shed more than 11 percent since hitting a record high last month. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)