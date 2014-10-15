TORONTO, Oct 15 Canada's main stock index dropped to its lowest level in eight months on Wednesday as sluggish U.S. economic data revived concerns about global growth and the price of oil sagged further. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 166.80 points, or 1.19 percent, at 13,869.88. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr, editing by G Crosse)