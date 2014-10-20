TORONTO, Oct 20 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday as shares of gold miners rose with the bullion price and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc jumped after the drugmaker reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 110.09 points, or 0.77 percent, at 14,337.77. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)