TORONTO, Oct 21 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher oil prices lifted shares of energy producers and the likelihood of stimulus measures from the European Central Bank bolstered broader sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 209.94 points, or 1.46 percent, at 14,547.71. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak)