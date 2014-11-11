TORONTO, Nov 11 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, recording its fifth straight gain, as the gold-mining sector and the bullion price rebounded from a decline in the previous session. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 50.47 points, or 0.34 percent, at 14,760.27. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)