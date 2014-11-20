Cardinal Health quarterly revenue rises 3.8 pct
May 1 Cardinal Health Inc reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical business even as the drug distributor faces declining generic drug prices.
TORONTO, Nov 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to its highest in eight weeks on Thursday as stronger commodity prices helped boost shares of gold miners and energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 95.03 points, or 0.63 percent, at 15,075.18. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak)
May 1 Cardinal Health Inc reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical business even as the drug distributor faces declining generic drug prices.
May 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen Inc in a deal valued at C$9.7 billion, including debt, adding natural gas pipelines and processing infrastructure to its oil and natural gas liquids-heavy portfolio.