TORONTO Nov 25 Canada's main stock index climbed on Tuesday as weakness in the U.S. dollar helped drive up the bullion price and shares of gold miners, while U.S. economic data boosted most other sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 57.41 points, or 0.38 percent, at 15,072.82. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.