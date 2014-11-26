BRIEF-Genmab to present seven abstracts at annual ASCO meeting
* Says seven daratumumab abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, June 2 – 6
TORONTO Nov 26 Canada's main stock index dipped on Wednesday as shares of energy producers dropped with oil prices, with investors looking ahead to the outcome of an OPEC meeting later this week.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 35.24 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,038.41. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Editing by G Crosse)
* Says seven daratumumab abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, June 2 – 6
TORONTO, April 20 Ontario's provincial government on Thursday introduced a 15 percent tax on property purchases by foreign buyers as part of 16 measures designed to cool Toronto's red-hot housing market.