TORONTO Nov 26 Canada's main stock index dipped on Wednesday as shares of energy producers dropped with oil prices, with investors looking ahead to the outcome of an OPEC meeting later this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 35.24 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,038.41. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Editing by G Crosse)