TORONTO Nov 27 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Thursday, with the heavyweight energy sector dragging it down after major producer group OPEC decided against cutting output, which sent oil prices plunging.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 115.97 points, or 0.77 percent, at 14,922.44. Seven of the 10 main sectors ended in the red.

