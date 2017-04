TORONTO Dec 2 Canada's main stock index closed marginally lower on Tuesday, with gains in energy and railway stocks offset by weakness from some major banks, gold miners and telecom companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 5.25 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,620.07. Six of the 10 main sectors were positive. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)