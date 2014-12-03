TORONTO Dec 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as upbeat U.S. economic data and higher commodity prices helped drive shares higher in most major sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 133.99 points, or 0.92 percent, at 14,754.06. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)