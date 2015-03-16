TORONTO, March 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as most major sectors benefited from bullish global equity market sentiment, while a gain in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc provided further support.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 131.26 points, or 0.89 percent, at 14,862.76. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish; and Peter Galloway)