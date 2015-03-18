BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
TORONTO, March 18 Canada's main stock index reached its highest in more than a week on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve opened the door further to the possibility of a U.S. interest rate hike as early as June.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 63.71 points, or 0.43 percent, at 14,962.24. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.