TORONTO, March 18 Canada's main stock index reached its highest in more than a week on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve opened the door further to the possibility of a U.S. interest rate hike as early as June.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 63.71 points, or 0.43 percent, at 14,962.24. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)