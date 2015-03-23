CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
TORONTO, March 23 Canada's main stock index posted a small gain on Monday, helped by strength in the natural resource sectors as they benefited from higher commodity prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 14.80 points, or 0.1 percent, at 14,957.21. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
May 5 Gold inched up on Friday as the euro rose against the dollar, but was on track for its biggest weekly fall since November on receding political risks in France and expectations of a U.S. rate rise as early as June. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,228.31 per ounce as of 0105 GMT, after touching 1,225.20 on Thursday, its lowest since March 17. * Gold was poised to end the week down over 3 percent, the biggest percentage fall since the w