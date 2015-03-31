TORONTO, March 31 Canada's main stock index closed little changed on Tuesday as a selloff in Teck Resources Ltd weighed, helping offset strength in the financial sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 5.95 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,902.44. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)