BRIEF-Allot Q1 loss per share $0.15
* Allot Communications announces first quarter 2017 financial results
TORONTO, March 31 Canada's main stock index closed little changed on Tuesday as a selloff in Teck Resources Ltd weighed, helping offset strength in the financial sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 5.95 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,902.44. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $52.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S