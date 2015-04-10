TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Friday for its seventh straight gain, buoyed in part by resource stocks that benefited from higher commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 62.12 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,388.43. It gained 2.4 percent on the week. All but one of the index's 10 main sectors finished stronger. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)