TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Monday, ending a seven-session rally as a mining merger failed to excite the broader sector and other industrial and energy names also pulled back.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 4.84 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,383.59. It had gained almost 500 points since the end of March. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)