BRIEF-Sprague Resources sees full year 2017 expansion capex range of $19 mln - $22 mln - SEC Filing
* Sees full year 2017 expansion capex range of $19 to $22 million, DCF maintenance capex $14 to $17 million - SEC Filing
TORONTO, March 8 Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Friday as rebounding mining shares offset weaker tech stocks and a steep drop in SNC Lavalin Group Inc after the engineering company reported quarterly results that disappointed the market. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended the session up 9.09 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,835.61. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the black.
* Sees full year 2017 expansion capex range of $19 to $22 million, DCF maintenance capex $14 to $17 million - SEC Filing
* A company owned by Chairman & CEO and his immediate family bought 250,000 shares in NAT at $5.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: