PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 1
June 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, March 11 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Monday, helped by gains in the energy sector and a jump in BlackBerry shares, which was driven by takeover speculation and U.S. market launch plans. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 22.88 points, or 0.18 percent, at 12,858.49. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
June 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.