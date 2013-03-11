TORONTO, March 11 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Monday, helped by gains in the energy sector and a jump in BlackBerry shares, which was driven by takeover speculation and U.S. market launch plans. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 22.88 points, or 0.18 percent, at 12,858.49. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.