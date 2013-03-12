US STOCKS-Wall St falls as bank stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Recasts, adds quote)
TORONTO, March 12 Canada's main stock index closed higher after hitting a 19-month high on Tuesday as strong gains made by gold shares, buoyed by the highest bullion price in nearly two weeks, helped offset worries about the European economy and weakness in financials. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 20.09 points, or 0.16 percent, at 12,878.58. It earlier reached 12,904.71, its highest since August 2011.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Recasts, adds quote)
KIEV, May 31 An arbitration court in Stockholm has ruled in favour of Ukrainian state gas firm Naftogaz in its long-running dispute with Russia's Gazprom over a take-or-pay gas contract, Naftogaz spokeswoman Olena Osmolovska said on Wednesday.