TORONTO, March 12 Canada's main stock index closed higher after hitting a 19-month high on Tuesday as strong gains made by gold shares, buoyed by the highest bullion price in nearly two weeks, helped offset worries about the European economy and weakness in financials. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 20.09 points, or 0.16 percent, at 12,878.58. It earlier reached 12,904.71, its highest since August 2011.