TORONTO, March 20 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Wednesday, led by energy stocks that followed oil prices higher, as the U.S. Federal Reserve moved to keep its bond-buying stimulus plan in place, and further supported by gains in BlackBerry and Valeant Pharmaceuticals . The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.68 points, or 0.41 percent, at 12,826.55. All the 10 main sectors on the index advanced.