BRIEF-NioCorp increases estimate of Elk Creek, Nebraska Superalloys Project Feasibility Study
* NioCorp issues update on its Elk Creek, Nebraska Superalloys Project
TORONTO, March 20 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Wednesday, led by energy stocks that followed oil prices higher, as the U.S. Federal Reserve moved to keep its bond-buying stimulus plan in place, and further supported by gains in BlackBerry and Valeant Pharmaceuticals . The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.68 points, or 0.41 percent, at 12,826.55. All the 10 main sectors on the index advanced.
* NioCorp issues update on its Elk Creek, Nebraska Superalloys Project
* Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance, a leading and rapidly growing automotive aftermarket parts distributor in the UK