TORONTO, June 6 Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday to its lowest in a month, led by a decline in financial shares, as investors nervously awaited Friday's jobs report out of the United States. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 34.32 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,409.33. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.