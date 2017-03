TORONTO, June 7 Canada's main stock index slipped to a one-month low on Friday as a slump in gold miners, which followed a tumbling bullion price, offset strength in several other sectors after a positive U.S. jobs report. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 36.03 points, or 0.29 percent, at 12,373.30. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.