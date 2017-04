TORONTO, July 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as rising commodities prices lifted shares of energy and mining companies, offsetting a decline in Alimentation Couche-Tard after the retailer reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 88.22 points, or 0.72 percent, at 12,297.09. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.