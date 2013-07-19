China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TORONTO, July 19 Canada's main stock index climbed to its highest level in more than 1-1/2 months on Friday, ending the week higher, after a rise in commodity prices buoyed shares of natural resource companies and boosted broader investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 56.28 points, or 0.45 percent, at 12,685.13. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)