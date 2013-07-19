TORONTO, July 19 Canada's main stock index climbed to its highest level in more than 1-1/2 months on Friday, ending the week higher, after a rise in commodity prices buoyed shares of natural resource companies and boosted broader investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 56.28 points, or 0.45 percent, at 12,685.13. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.