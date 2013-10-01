Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Thursday:
TORONTO, Oct 1 Canada's main stock index gained the most in almost two weeks on Tuesday, as investors brushed off a partial U.S. government shutdown to buy into banks, insurers and energy companies while selling gold miners. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 60.25 points, or 0.47 percent, at 12,847.44.
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Thursday:
* Tocagen Inc shares open at $10.27, above IPO price of $10.00 per share Further company coverage: