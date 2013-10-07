Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
TORONTO, Oct 7 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday after a partial U.S. government shutdown boosted bullion's safe-haven appeal and caused a jump in gold-mining stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 29.60 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,788.25. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
April 10 Activist investor Jana Partners LLC disclosed an 8.3 percent stake in Whole Foods Market Inc as it looks to shake up the company's board, while pushing it to explore strategic options, including a potential sale.