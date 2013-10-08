TORONTO, Oct 8 Canada's main stock index dropped on Tuesday to its lowest in five weeks as a political standoff in Washington highlighted the crisis over U.S. debt limits and threatened to push the world's biggest economy into default. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 95.84 points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,692.41. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.