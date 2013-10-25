TORONTO, Oct 25 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, capping a 2 percent gain for the week as energy and financial stocks led a broad-based rally. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 75.64 points, or 0.57 percent, at 13,400.39. It has gained more than 1 percent in each of the last three weeks and is at a two-year high.