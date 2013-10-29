Germany's Fresenius weighing bid for generic drugmaker Akorn -Bbg
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is weighing a bid for generic drugmaker Akorn Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
TORONTO, Oct 29 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday, as gains in financial stocks and some resource issues offset a slip in gold miners. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 68.77 points, or 0.51 percent, at 13,440.61.
* Gamestop.com investigating reports that hackers may have siphoned credit card and customer data from its website - KrebsonSecurity Source text : http://bit.ly/2nM7eYc