TORONTO, Dec 11 Canada's main stock index recorded its biggest single-day drop in about 5-1/2 months on Wednesday after a provisional U.S. budget agreement raised fears the Federal Reserve might begin scaling back its monetary stimulus program soon. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 190.59 points, or 1.43 percent, at 13,133.42. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.