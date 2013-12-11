BRIEF-Trius Investments Inc provides corporate update
* Trius Investments-proceeding with request to tsx exchange for reclassification of business from tier ii industrial issuer to tier II investment issuer
TORONTO, Dec 11 Canada's main stock index recorded its biggest single-day drop in about 5-1/2 months on Wednesday after a provisional U.S. budget agreement raised fears the Federal Reserve might begin scaling back its monetary stimulus program soon. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 190.59 points, or 1.43 percent, at 13,133.42. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
NEW YORK, April 11 Chicago-based exchange CME Group Inc and Britain's Royal Mint have started testing a blockchain-based platform for trading gold, as more projects using the emerging technology come closer to deployment.