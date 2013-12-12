TORONTO, Dec 12 Canada's main stock index fell to its lowest in nearly eight weeks on Thursday after strong economic data from the United States heightened concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might soon begin rolling back its stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 19.03 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,114.39. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.