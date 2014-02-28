Apple in talks to launch money-transfer service - Recode
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.
TORONTO, Feb 28 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as economic growth in Canada and the United States helped drive gains in the energy sector, while gold-mining shares were dragged down by a weaker gold price. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 5.15 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,209.59. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.
(Add background, table) NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rose in the latest week, rebounding from five-month lows in step with a rise in bond yields, following the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.03 percent in the week ended April 27, up from the prior week's 3.97 percent, it sa