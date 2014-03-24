UPDATE 1-France's Hermes joins trend of accelerating luxury sales growth
* Cautions against extrapolating Q1 growth to full year (Adds CEO comment, shares, analyst)
TORONTO, March 24 Canada's main stock index dropped on Monday after disappointing economic data from China weighed on sentiment and a slump in the price of bullion hit gold-mining shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 57.21 points, or 0.40 percent, at 14,278.55. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Cautions against extrapolating Q1 growth to full year (Adds CEO comment, shares, analyst)
FRANKFURT, April 27 German chemicals giant BASF said it would continue to push for acquisitions to shore up its crop protection business, after the antitrust-related sale of assets from the merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont left it empty-handed.