TORONTO, April 2 Canada's main stock index reached its highest in nearly six years on Wednesday, buoyed by U.S. economic data and a rally in shares of gold miners after the price of bullion advanced. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 78.56 points, or 0.55 percent, at 14,459.11. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)