TORONTO, May 26 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as gains in financial shares were offset by weakness in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , and volumes were weak with the U.S. market closed for the Memorial Day holiday. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 7.59 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,715.69. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)