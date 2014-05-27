BRIEF-Walgreens' healthcare clinics to offer STI tests in select markets
* Walgreens - beginning April 25 Walgreens Healthcare Clinics in select markets will offer testing services for STIs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 27 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Tuesday after weakness in the prices of gold and oil weighed on shares of natural resource producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 57.67 points, or 0.39 percent, at 14,658.02. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Walgreens - beginning April 25 Walgreens Healthcare Clinics in select markets will offer testing services for STIs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAVANA, April 18 An electric car dealer with a Miami subsidiary is telling Cuba-based diplomats struggling with a gasoline shortage on the Communist-run Caribbean island that they should fret no longer.