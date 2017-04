TORONTO, June 4 Canada's main stock index reached its highest level since June 2008 on Wednesday as positive data about U.S. services sector growth and a decision by the Bank of Canada to leave rates unchanged boosted investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 62.10 points, or 0.42 percent, at 14,796.79. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)