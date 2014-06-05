BRIEF-Facebook beginning to test related articles - blog
* Beginning to test related articles that might appear before users read an article shared in news feed - blog Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q2zxHe) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 5 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday as energy and bank shares declined after the European Central Bank moved to cut interest rates to record lows, offsetting a jump in shares of gold-mining companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 3.39 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,800.18. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
JERUSALEM, April 25 Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye said on Tuesday it forged an agreement with Nissan Motor Corp to create next generation maps to enable safe self-driving cars.