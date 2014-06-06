TORONTO, June 6 Canada's main stock index reached its highest in almost 6 years on Friday as investors cheered a bullish U.S. jobs report and shrugged off sluggish Canadian labor data, with energy and bank shares driving the gains. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 38.72 points, or 0.26 percent, at 14,838.90. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)