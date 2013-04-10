TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index extended its gains for a third straight day on Wednesday, hitting a one-week high, as positive trade data from China lifted financial and energy shares and offset weakness in Barrick Gold Corp and other gold shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 50.86 points, or 0.41 percent, at 12,534.91. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.